Victoria Park accessible playground to close next week for maintenance

The accessible playground in Charlottetown's Victoria Park will be closed for a couple days next week for repairs to its damaged rubber surface.

The work is expected to begin Tuesday depending on the weather, a spokesperson with the city said.

"The surface repair requires a topcoat that needs to cure, making this repair both weather-dependent and longer in duration than more regular repairs," they said in an email. "This curing process also necessitates fencing for protection."

Regular Victoria Park amenities, including other playground structures, the splash pad and pool, will remain open to the public.