Floating dock will be a burden on Victoria Park, Charlottetown resident says

A Charlottetown resident who used to be on the city's heritage review board says a floating dock in Victoria Park is a bad idea.

Kirsten Connor says the dock, and development within the park in general, doesn't fit with the mandate set in the late 1800s when the park was established.

"There's no understanding that a park is for recreation of the body and soul, it's not to gather everybody in and rub shoulders with each other," she told CBC's lsland Morning.

"The intent was for people to relax and enjoy nature. … That's how I interpret what they put in that act."

'There's going to be increased traffic'

The floating dock will cost just over $50,000 and is designed for non-motorized boats like kayaks and canoes. It also replaces a makeshift dock people had been using to launch their boats — something the city deemed unsafe.

Although, Connor says the more people you put in the park, the more cars there has to be room for.

"The impact that it has on Victoria Park is not considered," she said.

'I think that we should find places for stuff that don't necessarily belong in Victoria Park somewhere else,' Kirsten Connor says. (City of Charlottetown)

"There's going to be increased traffic, there's going to be less parking for the people. … I think that we should find places for stuff that don't necessarily belong in Victoria Park somewhere else."

Connor also questioned why a public meeting wasn't held before the city decided to make this investment.

In an emailed statement, Coun. Mitch Tweel said permanent infrastructure, such as the Cultural Pavilion, requires a public meeting; however, the floating dock is not permanent structure.

The ultimate goal is to allow the general public safer water access, he said.

