Victoria Park to get new dock for non-motorized boats

After considering it for several years, the City of Charlottetown is going ahead with a new floating dock system for Victoria Park.

The dock will cost $51,605 and is designed for non-motorized boats like kayaks and canoes.

It will be connected to the boardwalk, so people can also use it to access the water, said parks and recreation chair Mitchell Tweel.

"Park users can go on the dock and experience the water up close."

Makeshift dock 'wasn't safe'

The floating modular dock system from East Coast Docks replaces a makeshift dock people had been using to launch their boats.

"It was there for years, but it wasn't really constructed for that. It really wasn't a proper structure and I would even suggest it wasn't safe."

The new dock, which was supported unanimously by council, will be located just past the left turn as people drive into the park, Tweel said.

'A tremendous investment'

The City plans to have the dock installed by mid-August, but that isn't set in stone.

The new dock will be installed on the waterfront of Victoria Park. (Josh Lewis/CBC)

The dock is expandable, with the ability to add sections or reconfigure it. That's a big plus, Tweel said.

"The possibilities are endless and that's why I'm excited," he said. "I think it's a tremendous investment."

'Adds another dimension to Victoria Park'

The system is engineered for tidal water conditions and has a gangway to ensure it's accessible.

From now on, everything the city constructs has to be accessible for people with disabilities, Tweel said.

"People from all walks of life and all demographics will be able to utilize it ... it adds another dimension to Victoria Park. It's a great opportunity to go down and see the water and walk along the water, if you will."

The dock will be built in a way that it can be removed in the winter.

More P.E.I. news