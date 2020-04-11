Part of Victoria Park boardwalk damaged by storm

The Victoria Park Roadway in Charlottetown has reopened to traffic, but a section of the boardwalk has been closed after it was damaged overnight by storm surge flooding.

Barricades have been put up along the boardwalk near the pool and intersection of Brighton Road. The city is asking people to use caution.

On Friday, the roadway was closed temporarily when a mixture of melting snow and high tides resulted in flooding.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.