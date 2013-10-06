Keep out of Victoria Park cycling lane, pedestrians reminded

Following complaints from cyclists, the City of Charlottetown is reminding people not to walk in the cycling lane in Victoria Park.

The lane is reserved for cyclists, roller bladers, skateboarders and others on self-propelled wheels, said Coun. Mitchell Tweel.

Walkers, runners and people pushing strollers are not allowed.

"There's a potential there for a major collision between cyclists and pedestrians," said Tweel. "The major concern is safety."

Pedestrians, runners and people walking their pets should be using the boardwalk, Tweel said.

Parks staff and police will be watching to ensure everyone stays in their own lane, but there are no plans yet to start ticketing people.

