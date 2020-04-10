Victoria Park Roadway area closed due to flooding

Charlottetown's public works department is asking people to steer clear of the Victoria Park Roadway area.

A mixture of melting snow due to higher temperatures and high tide resulted in flooding on Friday afternoon.

"It's kind of the perfect storm with the high tide and the weather we're seeing today," said Scott Adams, manager of public works.

The area is closed to traffic and will reopen when the water recedes, Adams said.

"Because we had the melt and with all that water combined with the water coming from the harbour into our storm lines, it's just causing a bit of a backlog," he said.

Adams said he expects to see the flooding diminish once the tide goes down.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland had noted that flooding was a concern, particularly at high tide, around midday.

