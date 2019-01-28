Mayor of Victoria on P.E.I.'s South Shore resigns

Ian Dennison, the mayor of Victoria on P.E.I.'s South Shore, has resigned after two years in the position.

Dennison's resignation takes effect Friday.

Under the town's bylaws, Deputy Mayor Keith Dewar will become acting mayor.

"It's unfortunate that he felt he had to resign," Dewar told CBC News.

"These are difficult positions, I guess, and we live in a small community. Sort of compounds some of the issues that come up."

CBC News could not reach Dennison for comment.

Decisions reviewed

Dewar said the town has faced some challenges recently, including a turnover of chief administrative officers.

There have also been some controversial development decisions recently, and those came up at council's meeting Monday evening.

"We actually went through some of our previous decisions in terms of what we could learn from that," said Dewar.

Last month, the town turned down an application by an ice cream truck business to return to the seaside community this summer.

At that time, Dennison said food trucks were not allowed in the community, and that the permit that business had been given to operate last year was temporary.

The community already had a byelection scheduled to fill a vacant council seat on Aug. 30, and the mayor's position will be added to that ballot.

