Victoria losing good corporate citizen in Elanco, says mayor
Victoria caught up in global restructuring
The mayor of the rural municipality of Victoria, P.E.I., says he was sorry to hear the pharmaceutical company Elanco is moving out, and not just because of the potential loss of a big taxpayer.
Elanco announced last week it is closing down its research and development facility on P.E.I., which is located in the village. It is part of a global restructuring for the Indiana-based company. The manufacturing facility in Charlottetown is not affected.
The company said it is trying to find a buyer for the Victoria plant. If a buyer can't be found, Victoria Mayor Ian Dennison said it will be quite a loss for the village, and not just for the tax base.
"They're good corporate citizens," said Dennison.
"They, every year, volunteer the services of the people who work there to do some work around the village. Usually we get them to do some help cleaning up the gardens."
Dennison is hoping a new buyer can quickly be found for the facility.
