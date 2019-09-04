The balance of preserving history while building anew in Victoria, P.E.I.

The village of Victoria, P.E.I., is taking a closer look at its bylaws, and members of the local historical association are advocating for them to be tightened to ensure the historic layout of the village is protected.

Officials with the Victoria Historical Association say it's the historic buildings that give the village its character and draws thousands of tourists every summer.

"If you ask people 'what do you like about Victoria? Why you like to go there?' They'll always say: 'oh it's a step back in time,'" said Brenda Boudreau, chair of the association.

"We love strolling the streets admiring the buildings … it's a lot about the heritage."

Victoria was one of the economic hubs of Prince Edward Island over 150 years ago. It was the fourth busiest seaport after Georgetown, Summerside and Charlottetown.

Now, it's the village's historic charm, artisans and seasonal restaurants that keep it hopping in the warmer months.

Richard Newson with the Victoria Historical Association says when it comes to how the village moves forward, it'll be a delicate balancing act. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Richard Newson, also with the Victoria Historical Association, said it's the village's connection to its history, and the pride locals have in sharing it, that make it a special place for people to visit.

"We come down on the streets every weekend and either bike around or walk around or do guided tours and the interest in the village is really unbelievable," said Newson.

He said when it comes to how the village moves forward, it'll be a delicate balancing act.

"It's a little bit of an identity crisis in terms of what do you save — you can't save everything — but then what development do you allow without ruining what people fell in love with?"

Consulting firm working with village

A consulting firm is currently working with the village and gathering input from residents on potential changes to the bylaws.

Boudreau said she'd like Victoria to put in place heritage bylaws similar to the City of Charlottetown, where the focus is on preserving a building's historic exterior.

"It gets chipped away very quickly and so it's very important that we tighten our bylaws a bit and get some more protection," Boudreau said.

"It's difficult to make more heritage so therefore it's really important we preserve what we do have."

It has been 180 years since the town layout was drawn up by Donald Palmer. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

Boudreau said once consultations are complete and residents have had a chance to weigh in on any bylaw changes, they would likely come into effect by the spring of 2020.

This year, the village is celebrating 200 years since it was founded by James Bardin Palmer and about 180 years since the town layout — much the same as it remains today — was drawn up by his son, Donald Palmer.

More P.E.I. news