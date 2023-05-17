Victoria Day: What's open and closed May 22 on P.E.I.
Government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, May 22, for Victoria Day.
But many businesses and services will remain open.
Here is a list of what is open and closed.
- Schools are closed.
- Provincial and federal government offices, including Access P.E.I., are closed.
- Municipal offices are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
- Island Waste Management will have regular pickup.
- Sobeys stores are open regular hours.
- Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
- Co-op and Foodland stores are open regular hours except for Foodland Charlottetown, which is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart is open regular hours.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and cannabis stores are open regular hours.
- Royalty Crossing is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, though some merchants with street frontage, including Shoppers Drug Mart, may be open.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- T3 Transit is operating on its regular schedule.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
- Hardware stores such as Home Depot, Kent and Home Hardware are open buy may be on reduced hours.