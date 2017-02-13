Victoria Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

COVID-19 testing clinics and government offices are closed but many businesses and services are still open on Victoria Day in P.E.I., including grocery stores and the Charlottetown Mall.

Islanders with COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to self-isolate until Tuesday, May 25, when testing sites will reopen at their normal times and locations.

"People who need care due to symptoms should contact their family doctor or call 8-1-1 to be referred to a Cough and Fever Clinic," a provincial news release said on Friday. "In cases of emergencies, please call 9-1-1 or visit an emergency department."

More details can be found on the Government of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 site.

Here is a list of some of the other operations that are open and closed.

Schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have regular pickup.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Foodland stores are open regular hours, except for Foodland Charlottetown, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Agro Co-Op is closed.

Murphy's Pharmacies are open at various hours. Check their website for each store's exact hours. Other pharmacy chains do not have a single page listing hours; check with yours in advance before going.

Walmart is open regular hours.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission retail stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart there is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

All Confederation Centre properties, including the Art Gallery, will be shut.

T3 Transit is operating.

Provincial and federal government offices are closed.

Municipal offices are closed (which means parking enforcement commissionaires have the day off!).

