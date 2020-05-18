Victoria Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Some businesses and most government services will be closed on Monday, May 18, for Victoria Day. Here is a list of what's open and when.
Call ahead before you go
The following list is not exhaustive and it is recommended to call ahead before you go:
- Oak Tree in Charlottetown, West Royalty, Stratford, Kensington, Granville Street in Summerside, O'Leary, Tignish, Montague and Souris government-owned liquor stores are open Monday.
- P.E.I. Cannabis locations are closed.
- Many Murphy's pharmacies locations across the province are open. See full list of locations and hours here.
- Lawtons Drugs locations are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Canada Post offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery.
- Walmart is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Superstore and Sobeys locations are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seniors-only shopping is available from 7-8 a.m.
- Charlottetown Home Hardware is closed.
- The Upper Room Soup kitchen will be open for lunch only on Monday.
- Provincial and federal government offices are closed.
- T3 Transit services will run on Victoria Day.
