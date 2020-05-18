Victoria Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Some businesses and most government services will be closed on Monday, May 18, for Victoria Day.

Here is a list of what's open and when.

The following list is not exhaustive and it is recommended to call ahead before you go:

Oak Tree in Charlottetown, West Royalty, Stratford, Kensington, Granville Street in Summerside, O'Leary, Tignish, Montague and Souris government-owned liquor stores are open Monday.

P.E.I. Cannabis locations are closed.

Many Murphy's pharmacies locations across the province are open. See full list of locations and hours here.

Lawtons Drugs locations are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada Post offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery.

Walmart is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Superstore and Sobeys locations are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seniors-only shopping is available from 7-8 a.m.

Charlottetown Home Hardware is closed.

The Upper Room Soup kitchen will be open for lunch only on Monday.

Provincial and federal government offices are closed.

T3 Transit services will run on Victoria Day.

