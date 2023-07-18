Beach near Victoria-by-the-Sea wharf temporarily closed after small sewer leak

The main beach next to the wharf in Victoria-by-the-Sea on P.E.I.'s South Shore is temporarily closed due to a small sewage leak over the weekend.

The leak was fixed, but the beach remains closed out of an abundance of caution while officials from the rural municipality wait for water test results.

Anna Keenan is the chief administrative officer of Victoria-by-the-Sea. She said the leak was caused by a missing cap on the wharf's wastewater tank, which was swiftly replaced.

"It was very quickly resolved. There's no ongoing leak, and the system is operating as it should again," she said.

A member of the public reported the leak to Department of Environment officials. The officials then alerted the local water and sewer operator.

Keenan said it turned out that flushed baby wipes had caused an issue with the pumps that carry sewage into the main wastewater system. So some sewage bypassed the pump into other piping, where a cap was missing, and caused a leak.

People can still swim at the Victoria Provincial Park Beach and Rovis Beach on the other side of the harbour, said CAO Anna Keenan. (Shutterstock)

Keenan said signs have been put up to tell people about the closure.

"Our maintenance staff are making sure to inform people who are down at that beach and direct them to other places that they can swim," she said.

Keenan said the 50-year-old wastewater tank, which serves businesses around the area, will soon receive a much-needed upgrade to prevent issues like this.

"There's an infrastructure upgrade that's required for this tank that the municipality has been working on and is expected in the fall," she said. "We're working on making sure that we can detect those sort of things in the future."

Keenan said the beach is staying closed for now while she waits for the results of the latest water tests to come back from the Department of Environment.