Veterans getting mental-health clinic on P.E.I.

The federal government is opening a mental-health clinic in Stratford, P.E.I., for service members suffering from operational stress injuries.

The clinic will serve veterans, Armed Forces members, and RCMP. It will be a satellite site of the clinic in Fredericton, which is operated by Horizon Health Network.

"With the satellite site in Stratford, we will bring support, treatment and educational programs closer to where veterans live in Prince Edward Island," said Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay in a news release.

"Our government's goal is to ensure all veterans and their family members have access to the services and support they need, when and where they need it and to support them with the care, compassion and respect that they deserve."

The clinic will provide one-on-one therapy and group sessions, treating issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

The Fredericton clinic, which covers New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador, has already been serving P.E.I. residents.

According to the news release, between May 2008 and July 2019 the Fredericton clinic served 82 Islanders. Sixty four of those were veterans, 16 were active RCMP members, and two were active Armed Forces members.

More P.E.I. news