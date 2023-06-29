More veterans will have access to care as new Trilogy Wellness Centre gets funding

The newly established Trilogy Wellness Centre in Stratford, P.E.I., is getting $500,000 from a federal fund to provide emergency walk-in mental health services for Island veterans and their families, as well as other types of care.

Federal Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey were at the site for the announcement Thursday.

The money is coming from the Veteran Family and Well-being Fund established in 2018, which MacAulay said "is probably one of the best, if not the best programs we've established. It does so much for so many people and it helps get other groups across the nation involved."

MacAulay said the overall goal of the federal fund is to make sure veterans "live a good quality life."

The centre will also serve as an outreach centre for transition support, education and referral programs, and aims to be a safe, consistent, and helpful place for all veterans and their families, according to a news release on the project.

Helping veterans adjust

Pat O'Connor is a veteran from Cornwall, P.E.I. She worked with the RCMP for 17 years, mostly in street crime and drug units.

She said she's thrilled that more veterans will have access to the services they need.

"For them to be able to have the access to get this help is just unbelievable," she said.

Occupational therapist Chris Johnston will be the director of the new Trilogy Wellness Centre in Stratford. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

After she retired, O'Connor was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. She said she hesitated to seek out help at first, but is thankful she did so.

"The stigma attached to it… I didn't want to reach out. I didn't want to tell anybody anything was wrong," she said.

"They've made a difference in my life in the short time I've been there, and I know other veterans will benefit greatly along with their families."

'Ready to help them'

Chris Johnston will serve as the director of the Trilogy Wellness Centre. He said he's excited to help speed up the process for veterans who need help.

"One of the things this project is going to allow us to do is enhance access for veterans because they need help today. When we're open, they just walk in and we'll be ready to help them," he said.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay made the announcement Thursday along with Charlottetown MLA Sean Casey. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"We're so happy that we're going to be able to fill those needs and help these people and their families."

Johnston has worked with veterans and their families for a decade. He said he's learned a lot.

It gets a little emotional sometimes because you think of how much need there is.​​​​​​ — Chris Johnston, director of Trilogy Wellness Centre

"Once you work with veterans and help them with their mental and physical health issues and get to know them, you learn a different perspective on what it means to serve," he said.

"It gets a little emotional sometimes because you think of how much need there is."

The new service is scheduled to be available sometime in July.

Until then, officials said veterans needing help should seek it through a family doctor, a hospital emergency room or a community provider.