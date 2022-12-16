Veterans Affairs union says return to office doesn't make sense

Veterans Affairs Canada employees are being told they need to return to the office in the coming months even though the building can't hold everyone.

Along with other federal public servants, workers with the department have been mandated to return to their offices for at least two to three days a week after they spent more than two years working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But their main office, Charlottetown's Daniel J. MacDonald Building, is under construction. The national union that represents VAC employees says not all employees can work in person because there isn't enough room for them.

"They don't have the actual capacity to be able to have the staff working one day a week in the offices," said Virginia Vaillancourt, national president for the Union of Veterans Affairs Employees.

"The Jean Canfield building is holding people. They have the Maple Hills. They just moved the Veterans Review and Appeal Board, which was in the [Daniel J. MacDonald Building] over to Peters Road, the National Bank Tower. So they've been moving people around and they're trying to find more spaces, more buildings in Charlottetown for VAC employees to be able to go back to work."

Employees started returning to the office in June, and the transition to the hybrid model began earlier this month with a rule staff have to be at the office one day a week.

In late January, the requirement will go up to two days.

Vaillancourt said 80 per cent of VAC employees want to stay working from home.

"We've been asking the department what the rationale is for putting staff back in the office," she said. "They're productive, they're getting the work done and there doesn't seem to be [any] rationale provided."

Department committed to hybrid model

The hybrid model is set to be fully implemented across the federal government as of March 31 as per the mandate issued by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat on Thursday.

VAC maintains it does have enough space for workers.

Chris Clissold is chief information officer at the department. He said there are aspects to working in the office that are beneficial to productivity that were lost when employees transitioned to remote work.

"There is that human aspect of work we are missing," he said. "I see it with folks coming in here, folks coming in, seeing their colleagues, being able to talk to them in person. There are laughs and talking. Those are things you just don't get on camera from our perspective. So we're asking folks to come in, to rekindle some of that.... Sometimes you have to get people in a room to get some of those creative juices flowing."

Clissold said the department is currently in a "phase of experimentation," but that it's committed to implementing a hybrid model.

"We're bringing folks in two days a week," he said. "We're trying things out. We're seeing what works, we're seeing what doesn't work and we're adjusting our model going forward."

Vaillancourt said remote work is more cost-effective, and now employees will have to figure out things such as daycare and transportation.

She said scheduling who works where and when will be tough.

Remote working hurt local businesses, owner says

Meanwhile, business owners are glad to see workers return to the area. Joseph Sammoun, owner of Shaddy's Shawarma Palace, said his business suffered a lot when VAC staff started working remotely.

About 80 per cent VAC employees used to eat there for lunch, he said, with some coming almost every day.

"We cut our hours a little bit, and employees too," Sammoun said. "We had to because we have less business, especially in lunchtime. Lunchtime it affects us a lot, so we had to cut a little bit."

Sammoun said Shaddy's is not the only business in the area that was hurting because employees weren't there.

While he believes things won't go back to how they were before the pandemic, he'll be happy to see VAC employees slowly return.

"I'm sure it will help us a lot, so we'll notice it," he said.