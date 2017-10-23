DVA, Legion team to offer service in Summerside

Starting next Thursday, Veterans Affairs and the P.E.I. Legion will offer a new monthly drop-in service for veterans in Prince County.

A case worker from VAC and the provincial service officer with the Legion will answer questions and concerns at the Legion in Summerside.

Owen Parkhouse, vice president of P.E.I. provincial command at the Legion, said it's a way for the hundreds of veterans and their families in that part of the province to get help.

"The face-to-face is entirely important because it's very difficult to do things online sometimes, when you have questions and you're filling out forms and you want to get it just right," said Parkhouse.

"The face-to-face with both representatives will make it much easier for the veterans, especially the older veterans that may not be up to technological speed."

Veterans will be able to get assistance with disability claims or apply for the Veterans Independence Program, which provides services like housekeeping and snow clearing. They can also touch base with the provincial service officer who does advocacy work for veterans.

"Especially in the winter months, when travel is more difficult, the commute into Charlottetown, they won't have to do that now," said Parkhouse.

The drop-in sessions will happen every third Thursday of the month at the Summerside Legion from 9 a.m. to noon.

If they're successful they may be offered in eastern sections of the province and in Charlottetown.

