Veterans Affairs considers expanding vaping options for medical marijuana

With new products for consuming cannabis coming on the market last month, Veterans Affairs is looking into whether it should expand the options it covers.

Oils for vaping, along with edibles, became legal in Canada last month. The cost of vaporizers for dried marijuana has been covered by DVA since 2014. Sandie Williamson, senior director of healthcare programs with Veterans Affairs, said that change has prompted a review.

"We regularly review different products and different therapies, different benefits that are coming onto the market," said Williamson.

"These products have just hit the market as of last month. There's still an evolution as to what will be available."

Veterans Affairs will be consulting with Health Canada on whether to include the new products in its rebate program. Williamson said if the product is approved, Veterans Affairs would not be involved in the choice of treatment of any individual.

"The determination of what type of cannabis a veteran chooses to use, as well as the method by which they want to consume that, that's a conversation between the veteran and their doctor," she said.

It is too early to say when a decision will be made on vape oils. Williamson said discussions with the benefit review committee will likely start this spring.

