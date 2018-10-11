New service launched to help P.E.I. veterans transition to civilian life

Veterans on P.E.I. looking for help making the transition to civilian life have a new place to turn.

The Veteran Family Program, part of the Military Family Resource Centre, has been available for a few months, but has its official launch Thursday.

The program is available across the country, but co-ordinator Sue Pollard said there are a couple of reasons it is especially relevant on P.E.I. — one being an unusually large number of reservist veterans.

"Oftentimes reservists don't maybe feel they fit the mold of a reg. force member who is living on a base that accesses the services on a regular basis," said Pollard.

"There's people who retire in other cities that move here and the local businesses and organizations may be slightly different than in other communities. So they have to be aware of where they go, who they have to speak to, and the specific services that we offer here in P.E.I."

The official launch Thursday at the Military Family Resource Centre will include a trade show-style event, where veterans can sit down with local service providers and discuss their specific needs.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Mainstreet