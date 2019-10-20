P.E.I. veterinarian heading to Galapagos Islands to help with cat, dog overpopulation

A P.E.I. veterinarian is set to go on a trip to the Galapagos Islands, but it is no vacation.

Dr. Michael Wheeler is heading to the area to help with an overpopulation of dogs and cats that is affecting wildlife.

"When I think of Galapagos, I think of these pristine Islands, hardly anyone living there," he said. "Marine iguanas, big tortoises. But now there are 30,000 people living there."

Wheeler said the area is "struggling economically" and though it is illegal to bring dogs and cats to the area many have been smuggled in.

"Now there is very much a street dog and feral cat problem," said Wheeler, who will spay and neuter cats and dogs while there.

Wheeler said the islands are one of the "very few truly wild places left on the planet."

The Eastern Santa Cruz tortoise is just one of the many species inhabiting the islands. (Washington Tapia)

The area is known for giant tortoises, Darwin's finches, marine iguanas and other species that can't be found anywhere else on earth, he said.

Stray dogs and cats can have a negative impact on native species. Wheeler said dogs have been hurting the iguana population.

"They will also compete with the other animals on the islands for food. And there are certain diseases that dogs and cats can share with wildlife."

Apart from being a veterinarian, Wheeler also runs P.E.I. Dirt Shirt. It's a clothing company that sells shirts hand-dyed in red P.E.I. dirt.

This year, he donated money from the business to Darwin Animal Doctors. He'll be working with that organization in the Galapagos Islands.

Since 2010, Darwin Animal Doctors has provided free veterinary care there, but the organization is in jeopardy.

In an email, officials with the organization said costs to provide the service have "exploded" with more animals being imported.

The organization has its headquarters on Santa Cruz Island, one of the main islands that make up the Galapagos archipelago.

Wheeler said he will be working 12-hour shifts out of that facility.

"You stay above the veterinary hospital in a hostel-style dorm with some other volunteers," he said.

Extra training

Wheeler has been a veterinarian for 20 years and is comfortable performing the procedures. But he'll be in North Carolina later this month to train for large-volume spaying and neutering.

"My hope is to certainly better my skills so I can make more of a difference in the Galapagos when I get there."

On his previous trip to Thailand, Wheeler had to perform amputations on animals that had been struck by vehicles. (Michael Wheeler)

Wheeler will leave North Carolina for the Galapagos Islands Nov. 1.

This isn't the first time Wheeler has taken a trip like this. He travelled to Thailand two years ago where he performed the same surgeries, but also performed amputations and other procedures.

"They have a significant street dog problem there as well," he said.

