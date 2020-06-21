Veterinary college aiming to attract more Indigenous students

UPEI's Atlantic Veterinary College has been awarded nearly $30,000 for a project to engage Indigenous youth in veterinary medicine and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math).

The funding, from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, will go toward attracting youth in Indigenous communities from across the Atlantic and the northern regions.

The money will allow the college to expand its AVC Vet Camp program by supporting travel, accommodations and tuition for up to nine additional Indigenous youth.

Greg Keefe, dean of the Atlantic Veterinary College, says Indigenous communities are under-represented in veterinary medicine and science disciplines.

Workshops in schools

He said the college will also be doing workshops to elementary and high school students for the program.

"We want to educate folks on the opportunities that are out there in veterinary medicine for Indigenous students and encourage those students to apply to and to gain entry into the profession."

The outreach components of the project will begin as soon as public health restrictions allow, Keefe said.

The veterinary camp will begin in 2021.

More from CBC P.E.I.