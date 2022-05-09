Fire crews at scene of house fire in Vernon Bridge

At least two fire departments are fighting a house fire in Vernon Bridge, P.E.I., on Monday morning.

Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of a home on Riverview Crescent at about 8:30 a.m.

An emergency official on the scene said everyone was able to escape the home safely.

Trucks from Crossroads and Vernon River fire departments were on the scene, as well as an ambulance and police cruisers.