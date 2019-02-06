New vein viewers at QEH make it easier for nurses to draw blood

Nurses Tracey Hagan-O’Connor, left, and Wendy Poole demonstrate one of the vein viewers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation) Patients who have experienced pain or anxiety while having their blood drawn or an IV inserted may find comfort in new technology that makes it easier to access "difficult" veins.

Nurses are calling four new vein viewers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Charlottetown a "game changer."

The equipment features a unique, high-powered light that displays a real-time, high-definition image of veins beneath a patient's skin that may be invisible to the naked eye.

Tracey Hagan-O'Connor, an RN at the QEH, said that's good news for patients with veins that are small or difficult to access, those who have undergone repeated infusions that may have resulted in collapsed veins, or anyone who finds it stressful to have their blood drawn.

'More timely, efficient'

"A lot of the nurses have used it and it's great. Most patients we're able to get it on the first time," she said.

"It's been excellent. It can show the blood flow, it shows the valves."

A vein viewer shows the location of veins on a patient's hand. (Submitted by the QEH Foundation)

Denis Dunne has been going to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for years for his hemochromatosis — a disorder which means his blood is abnormally high in iron. This meant nurses had to find a vein, and his are quite elusive.

"I hated to put the nurses through it because I'm just one of those difficult people to find a vein, so it wasn't something I enjoyed all the time," he said.

Denis Dunne has been going to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for years for his hemochromatosis. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"There was times we weren't successful and I had to go away, through no fault of their own. It's just hard to find my vein."

He's had this new machine used on him only once by a nurse, who was using it for the first time, he said

It couldn't have gone better.

"I was amazed how quickly we found that vein and I got rid of the blood and I was on my way in no time at all," he said.

"I'm going to have a more relaxed feeling when I come here, because I know it's going to be a hell of a lot easier for me and for the person who is taking the blood, so it's like night and day. It really is."

Purchased for $40K

Wendy Poole, an RN at Souris Hospital, said she experienced the technology first-hand when she received chemotherapy at the P.E.I. Cancer Treatment Centre at the QEH.

"During one of my visits, the new equipment was being trialled and nursing staff were able to achieve successful vein puncture on their first attempt on my own difficult access veins," she said in the release.

"Now that I am back to work, I use this equipment regularly and this new technology is a game changer for nursing staff and their patients."

The vein viewers were purchased by the QEH Foundation at a total cost of $40,000.

