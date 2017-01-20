Man arrested following stabbing at Charlottetown car wash

A 29-year-old Queens County man faces a number of charges following an alleged stabbing and vehicle theft at a Charlottetown car wash Saturday.

Police responded to the call at 10:40 a.m.

"Upon arrival, we discovered one man had been stabbed and another had been assaulted and a vehicle stolen," said Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

Police were told another man at the car wash had been threatened before the car — a 2013 Ford Escape — was stolen.

At 3:14 p.m. the vehicle's licence plate was detected by the city's licence plate recognition cameras. Officers found it on Kent Street but the driver fled and the chase was considered too dangerous to continue.

Police around P.E.I. were notified, and the Ford Escape was found in the Kensington area shortly after 4 p.m. After a short pursuit, the driver was arrested with the help of RCMP and Summerside police.

He is charged with:

Attempted robbery with an offensive weapon.

Robbery with an offensive weapon.

Assault with a weapon.

Flight from police.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Failure to comply with probation order.

Possession of methamphetamine.

The injured victim was treated and released from the QEH.

Police say the accused is not known to either of the victims and the incident appears to have been random.

The man was scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges Tuesday.

