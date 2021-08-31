Going somewhere? Why you might want to get your vehicle checked before driving off-Island

It's been a long pandemic, and your car or truck may be suffering from the lack of activity.

Some P.E.I. mechanics recommend a pre-trip inspection before heading out on the road for a long journey.

A pre-trip inspection is similar to your annual motor vehicle inspection, said Joe Sawler of JustJoes Automotive, but will examine a few more of the vehicle's safety systems.

"[Check] some things that may creep up and force you to be on the side of the road in somewhere you're not familiar with," said Sawler.

"I understand the anxiety of going to a repair shop. It's no fun. It's like visiting the dentist. You never want to go. But it is really important."

Getting to CostCo

Sawler said demand for the inspections has picked up this summer.

"Pretty much as soon as people were allowed to hit Costco they were phoning us," he said.

"Since the middle of summer, we've probably done 30 pre-trip inspections."

Vehicles don't like to sit, said Sawler, so it is especially important to get them checked out if they have not been driven as much as usual.

Matt Thompson, owner of Midtown Auto Repair, said he has been seeing more problems typical in vehicles that have not been getting much use.

"We've seen a huge uptick during COVID in rusting of essential parts, like the braking system or steering system," said Thompson.

"We found that just having a quick peek, getting the vehicle up on the hoist, maybe doing a little bit of service, is keeping people on the road without running into issues."

A pre-trip inspection will typically cost about $40.