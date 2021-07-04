Pedestrian sent to hospital after collision in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.

A 49-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and then to Moncton Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to a news release.

The collision occurred on Euston Street near the Orlebar Street intersection at about 4:30 p.m. Island EMS were on scene when police arrived, the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Charlottetown Police Service at 902-629-4172.

No other details were available from police.

