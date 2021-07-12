Valuable vehicle parts stolen in eastern P.E.I.

The Montague RCMP are asking for the public's help in tracking down who stole some valuable vehicle parts in Georgetown.

Four catalytic converters were stolen last week outside Eastern Fabricators at 341 Georgetown Rd. Three vehicles were damaged as a result.

A catalytic converter controls exhaust emissions. It reduces toxic gases and pollutants from exhaust gas, and lets the vehicle produce less toxic pollutants through a chemical reaction.

Stolen for its value

According to Allstate, an international insurance company, most catalytic converters are stolen because they contain valuable metals like platinum and palladium, and are then illegally sold to metal dealers.

Chris Albert, a Summerside mechanic, said the average cost of catalytic converters ranges from $350 to $450. Some trucks have three catalytic converters, and each is valued at $300.

Although not having one doesn't reduce a vehicle's performance, it does make its operation less eco-friendly, Albert said.

"A lot more fuel doesn't get burned properly. That's really hard on global warming."

Albert said your vehicle must have a catalytic converter to pass the provincial motor vehicle inspection, and in some provinces, vehicle emission tests.

As for the stolen converters in Georgetown, anyone with information should contact the Montague RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

