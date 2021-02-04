Man faces charges after 2-vehicle collision in Summerside
A 46-year-old man is facing impaired driving-related charges after a two-vehicle collision in Summerside, P.E.I., on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they believe woman's arm was broken
Police, fire and paramedics responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Victoria Road and High Street.
The caller reported a collision between a Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV and a Chevrolet Sonic.
The 61-year-old female driver of the Sonic was taken to hospital with what police said they believed to be a broken arm.
The Summerside man driving the SUV was taken into custody at the scene and later provided breath samples in excess of the legal limit, police said.