Vehicle accident knocks out power on North Shore

A motor vehicle accident on P.E.I.'s Route 13 near New Glasgow has knocked out power on a section of the North Shore, says Maritime Electric.

RCMP say they will not be able to provide any details on the accident until at least 8 a.m.

Maritime Electric says the power is out along a stretch of the North Shore. (Maritime Electric)

About 1,900 customers are without power in an area stretching from Wheatley River and Cymbria to Stanley Bridge.

Crews are working to restore power, and estimate they will be finished by 10 a.m.

More P.E.I. news