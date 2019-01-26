Demand for vegan options growing, say P.E.I. grocers, restaurants

Restaurants, grocers and a community group say they have seen a steady increase in demand for vegan food on Prince Edward Island.

Over the past two years, Rose and Trisha Viaene, a mother-daughter duo who run the Riverview Country Market in Charlottetown, have noticed increased demand from their customers — particularly for their vegan products.

"We have a hard time keeping up with it. It's crazy," Rose said.

'Huge change'

Trisha said over the past two years the local business has steadily introduced new vegan products including baked goods, salads, burgers and vegan wraps.

"In the last two years it's definitely spiked. It's for sure been a huge change," Trisha said.

The Canada Food Guide recently announced a major shift from emphasizing meat and dairy to recommending a more plant-based diet. (Health Canada)

The market's vegan wrap, which is sold daily, has seen about a 60 per cent growth in sales in December 2018 as compared to the sales recorded in December 2017, Trisha said.

Regular customers of the market are choosing vegan options, she said, and not all of these customers are necessarily vegan.

"There's a lot of people that are choosing to try this out or even cut some of their meat out or their dairy out," she said.

And it's not just Islanders who are looking to reduce their intake of meat and dairy.

At first, it was really people who were in the know, people who had heard about us through the grapevine and you know, now we have regulars. — Sarah Forrester Wendt, My Plum My Duck

The revamped Canada Food Guide unveiled Tuesday has shifted emphasis from meat and dairy to recommending a more plant-based diet.

'You see the change already'

The guiding principles used in the draft food guide were released in 2017 and included recommendations to reduce Canadians' intake of processed foods and shift diets toward "a high proportion of plant-based foods without necessarily excluding animal foods altogether."

Trisha said she "absolutely" expects the guide's shift to affect the way people eat, but said she has already seen consumers embracing more plant-based products.

"You see a change already," she said.

It's been pretty crazy. It's been a pretty amazing couple of years. — Julain Molnar

Rose recalls one customer who she said came from Moncton to purchase a vegan product the market sells called Fauxmage — a vegan alternative to cheese, which is made on the Island.

The cheese product sold well when the market first introduced it. "We couldn't keep it on the shelves," she said.

'Pretty amazing couple of years'

Sales for the alternative cheese product at the market have seen a 62 per cent growth in November 2018, Trisha says, as compared to the numbers in November 2017.

Fauxmage's creator Julain Molnar developed the cheese alternative in 2016.

"When I couldn't find a nice cheese alternative that I liked. The commercial ones on the market were not great," Molnar said.

The vegan cheese can be used just like dairy cheese — on its own as a snack with some nuts and berries, or in recipes. (Submitted by Julain Molnar)

In the first year of business, in 2017, Molnar sold about 4,000 units of Fauxmage, she said. In 2018, the demand for her vegan product tripled — and she sold between 12,000 and 15,000 units, she said.

"It's been pretty crazy. It's been a pretty amazing couple of years," she said.

Steady attendance

Molnar is now looking to expand the distribution of Fauxmage to Quebec and Ontario. She's also in talks with Sobeys to have the product available on store shelves.

Hilary Wood, co-founder of the group Veg P.E.I., said she's seen steady attendance and interest in its monthly potluck since she first put on the event about three years ago.

"We have vegan potlucks every month and my first vegan potluck I put on ... there were 80 people that showed up," Wood said. "I was blown away."

'It's not going away'

Veg P.E.I. is a non-profit group on the Island interested in building the vegan community.

Although numbers fluctuate from month to month, Wood said between 40 and 50 people usually participate.

Since the group first formed it has grown to have about 2,000 followers on Facebook.

Julain Molnar, right, and her sister promote Fresh Start Fauxmage at Riverview Country Market in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Julain Molnar)

Wood said for her, becoming vegan was about causing the least amount of harm to people, animals and the planet.

"Veganism — it's not a fad, it's not a trend. It's happening, it's here to stay — it's not going away," Wood said.

'Now we have regulars'

Sarah Forrester Wendt, chef and owner of the Charlottetown vegan restaurant My Plum, My Duck, is also seeing a shift in the availability of, and demand for, vegan food.

She said she's seen a steady growth in her customer base.

"At first, it was really people who were in the know, people who had heard about us through the grapevine and you know, now we have regulars."

Sarah Forrester Wendt, owner of My Plum, My Duck in Charlottetown, says her customer base has been growing. (Submitted by Sarah Forrester Wendt)

Neither Trisha nor Rose at the market foresee the increase in demand slowing down any time soon.

"Anything we bring in — it leaves right away," Rose said.

