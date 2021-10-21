P.E.I. man gets his Vax Pass printed on a shirt

A Stratford man is having some fun with P.E.I.'s proof-of-vaccination requirements in an original way: he's had his Vax Pass printed on a T-shirt.

Jason Doucette says his Facebook blew up after he posted an image of himself wearing the shirt, which shows his name and when he got his two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

He said he got the idea when he was on his phone trying to get the pass online.

"I said, you know, 'what am I going to do here? Am I going to laminate it? Am I going to have a screenshot in my photo album?,'" Doucette said. "Then I said, 'wouldn't it be funny if I put that on a T-shirt?'"

'These are something I made for my own, because that's sometimes what I do,' Doucette says. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I took a screenshot and sent it to a guy that I know ... I said 'hey, can you put this on a shirt for me.' He said, 'absolutely.' And he did, and that was it."

Though he got the shirt just for fun and doesn't expect any reasonable business to actually accept it, Doucette said he plans to start wearing it in public.

He said he's just trying to "keep it light" and have a little laugh during what's been a difficult period for a lot of people.

"We have to entertain ourselves or you can go to some pretty dark places in these times," he said.