Vax Passé: Many Islanders ready to scrap proof of vaccination

Starting Monday, people on P.E.I. will be allowed back into restaurants, theatres, arenas and other venues without showing proof of vaccination.

Earlier this week, the province announced it would scrap the Vax Pass program on Feb. 28 as part of its plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions.

That's a relief for some. For others, it's a cause for concern.

Those sentiments were shared at Maid Marian's diner in Charlottetown on Friday.

"There's people that aren't fully vaccinated that will come into the restaurant because they don't gotta prove whether or not they've been vaccinated. So then I just feel you're more at risk," said Nancy Ingalls.

Nancy Ingalls says by getting rid of the Vax Pass, people in restaurants won't know if others around them are vaccinated. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"We're at the place where we can get rid of it," said Kaylee Johnson. "We have high ratings of people that are vaccinated on the Island, so I think it's kind of unnecessary to show it everywhere you go."

Indeed, nearly 94 per cent of Islanders over 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, according to the Chief Public Health Office.

It's also become known that people who are fully vaccinated can still get and spread COVID-19.

Kaylee Johnson believes the Vax Pass is no longer necessary on P.E.I. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Charbel Jreij, owner of Gaia's Urban Eatery, said he's happy to see the Vax Pass go away.

He said there's no doubt it's cost him some business.

"Some people would say 'I forgot, I don't have it on me.' To enforce that you'd actually lose a customer. So this is what kind of relief to us is, it's behind us, hopefully as of Monday."

Restaurant closes

The scrapping of the Vax Pass comes too late for Mike Perry. He took down his sign and officially closed his Summerside restaurant, the Breakfast Spot, on Thursday.

Business has been tough all through the pandemic, he said, but the Vax Pass made it too tough to carry on.

'We've all gone through extra expense to have people at the door, checking passes. There were people that were coming in, or that couldn't come into the restaurant any longer, because they didn't have a pass. This whole virus, it finished us off."

Charbel Jreij, owner of Gaia's Urban Eatery, says the Vax Pass has cost him business. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Staff at the Kings Playhouse in Montague said the Vax Pass didn't really hurt business.

Executive director Haley Zavo said it may even have given some theatregoers some peace of mind.

"While eliminating the Vax Pass might put down some barriers for some members of our community, it might also increase some barriers for other members of our community, people who maybe don't feel so comfortable being in places where they don't know if everyone's vaccinated."