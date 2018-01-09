How vaccine passports improve your odds of staying safe at a restaurant
Even when you’re fully vaccinated, having fully vaccinated people around you reduces your chance of getting COVID-19.
One degree of separation can lead to many degrees of protection
Even when you're fully vaccinated, having fully vaccinated people around you reduces your chance of getting COVID-19. Click on the video above for a colourful explanation. Warning: Math is involved.
With production from Jane Robertson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?