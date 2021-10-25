Vax Pass enforcement to get stiffer beginning next week

After a three-week grace period, the province says it will start enforcing its Vax Pass rules next week.

Many businesses are required to confirm proof of vaccination before allowing a visitor into their premises, but it has not been strictly enforced as people adjusted to the new rules.

Now, businesses not properly checking for proof of vaccination could face fines of up to $10,000, though P.E.I.'s director of prosecution said there won't be regular on-site checks.

Instead, John Diamond said, officers will follow up on complaints from the public, similar to how self-isolation rules have been enforced.

"Most of the complaints are private citizens complaining. There are some situations where people just object to being screened and things of that nature … but, generally speaking, enforcement will be very similar to that," he said.

Diamond said if it has been determined a business is refusing to follow the rules, the enforcement team will follow up.

He said if businesses encounter a customer who refuses to show proof of vaccination, they are advised to report any information they can to authorities and not engage in a physical altercation.

"If things are really bad, I guess they can contact the police and have the person removed."

Diamond said the province's approach to health measures has been "fairly reasoned" to this point, and he expects that to continue.

"They're not there to punish people, they're there to protect and prevent the spread of COVID."