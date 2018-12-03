How a Vanilla Ice song helped show one P.E.I. couple the meaning of life

Sheldon O'Meara has lived with cystic fibrosis for as long as he can remember and has recently been relegated to a hospital bed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

His wife Maria has been at his bedside every step of the way, serenading him with songs while playing the ukulele.

Maria's music has offered the couple momentary escapes from a challenging routine of dialysis and doctor appointments and has helped them to see the important things in life.

'A long road'

"Last 10 years it's really taken a toll on me," Sheldon said.

"It's been a long road, I've lived my life to the fullest up until the past few years," he said.

The couple were surprised when Maria's recent take on the classic 90s hit, Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice got a huge online reaction after Sheldon posted a video of her performing the song at his bedside.

It was on a night much like any other with Sheldon asleep in a chair next to her, that Maria picked up the ukulele and decided to learn the iconic song.

Best part of singing

'It's been a long road, I've lived my life to the fullest up until the past few years,' Sheldon says. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Maria never imagined that Sheldon would enjoy the song as much as he did — and even less, that so many people on Facebook would have a positive reaction to her cover song.

The video on Facebook has garnered more than 400 likes.

"It's just beautiful. And she sings a lot. And I want to hear more," Sheldon said.

For Maria the best part of singing the song is watching the smile spread across her husband's face, she said.

Savouring each day

"It's very rare because you're in so much pain ... that it's very rare to see a smile so I cherish every time he smiles."

In the face of Sheldon's worsening condition the couple has only become closer, said Maria.

The couple came to realize fundamental things about life. "We take each day for granted," Maria said. "It goes by and we don't realize how special it is to be as healthy as we are and get through the day like we do."

As Maria has watched Sheldon "savour each and every moment of every day," she has come to understand how important it is to "love each other and spread kindness."

"She sacrificed so much just to be with me. I love her and I love hearing her sing," Sheldon said.

