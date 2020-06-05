This column is an opinion from Vanessa C. Wachuku, a human rights researcher and PhD candidate in public policy in P.E.I. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

It is with a heavy heart that I write this opinion in response to a recent event that occurred in a place I call home.

At the beginning of this month, I read about an incident that caused my heart to stir with dismay, disappointment and disheartenment. This incident occurred in a sports setting in Charlottetown, P.E.I., where a child, Mark Connors, experienced anti-Black violence and racism during a hockey game, during a game that he loves. Mark was subjected to racial slurs on the ice, and yes any form of racial abuse is psychological violence.

This is not the first time that Mark has experienced anti-Black racism. This is not an isolated incident nor exclusive to Mark. How many times must a Black child experience such violence before adults say enough is enough? How many times must children be subjected to violence based on their race before changes are made?

In response to the death of George Floyd, thousands marched in solidarity for racial equality and against anti-Black racism in Charlottetown. Less than a year and half later, a Black child experiences anti-Black violence and racism in the same city where people supported the march.

Visibility for the invisible

Mark Connors, a goaltender with the Halifax Hawks, says he was the target of racial slurs at a recent hockey tournament played in P.E.I. (Wayne Connors)

In silence, I have read and listened to various actors denounce this incident.

These actors have identified strategies that primarily focus on an independent third-party investigation, the formation of a commission to address anti-Black racism, along with training and education to eliminate anti-Black sentiments. The overarching aim is to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

These strategies are well meaning.

However, there is an opportunity to engage with every actor involved in this incident along with engaging with those with expert knowledge and lived experience to address anti-Black violence and racism that occur in P.E.I. This approach ensures that all voices are heard. It lends visibility to the invisible.

There is a lot of work to do to ensure that actors do not pass the "puck" to one another, without concrete policy options.

There is an opportunity for collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the protection and promotion of the human rights of Black children, along with others who experience racist violence in P.E.I. There is a policy option.

'An opportunity for collaboration'

The province has an existing mechanism or body to ensure the protection of human rights on the Island. As this incident occurred in P.E.I., there is an opportunity to engage with the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission to address issues of discrimination and the protection of the human rights of children. The commission has a mandate to educate, enforce the act and advise government.

This mandate may be expanded to promote and advance human rights in Prince Edward Island by conducting an independent investigation of incidents such as this one that imposes a burden on the child and violates their fundamental human rights.

Articles 1 and 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights set out fundamental human rights, equality and entitlement without any discrimination.

Article 2 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child sets out the protection of children against discrimination and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination condemns racial discrimination.

Unless we — the collective we — do something, such incidents will continue. The time to act is now! - Vanessa C. Wachuku

These are legal instruments of which Canada is a signatory that the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission may underpin its decisions and recommendations.

There is an opportunity for the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission to engage and collaborate with key actors including experts instead of creating a new commission.

There is an opportunity for collaboration instead of engaging with another external body to investigate such human right violations.

The time to act is now

This incident is not an isolated one.

Unless we — the collective we — do something, such incidents will continue. The time to act is now!

We have a responsibility as humans to provide a safe space where the fundamental human rights of minors are protected. We have a responsibility to create and maintain spaces where children are protected and feel safe.

The United Nations celebrated Human Rights Day on Dec. 10. This year's theme relates to 'Equality' and Article 1 of the UDHR – "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights ," and has the slogan "All Human, All Equal."

In consideration of this UN slogan, we have a collective responsibility to promote the human rights of all, inclusive of children who are Black. This is important because Black children's rights are human rights!

