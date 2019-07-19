'I personally feel betrayed': Vandalism a growing problem at Linden Hill Pond

When Daphne Davey takes a walk in Linden Hill Pond Park, she doesn't know what she'll find.

That's because the park, which is located in South Melville, P.E.I., has been vandalized repeatedly over the past two years.

"I personally feel betrayed," said Davey, who volunteers with the South Shore Watershed Association. "I wonder where these people are in their minds that they can't see how they spoil it for others."

All but one of the benches and picnic tables have been dismantled and burned.

Signs prohibiting fires have been removed and even free pliers for local anglers to remove hooks from fish were stolen.

"As a volunteer you know we work darn hard," Davey said. "We love what we're doing, we enjoy it. But, we put a lot of time into this and effort, and then of course there's the money."

Vandals burned benches

Davey said the multiple acts of vandalism started two years ago when vandals broke into a shed where the association kept its tools. Tools were stolen and the vandals used chain saw fuel to burn the benches and tables in the park.

Davey said the culprits have been relentless.

All but one of the benches at the popular picnic area were dismantled and burned. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"[The bences and tables] have to be replaced," Davey said. "That costs money and time … so we have to find the money and I just think it's a real shame."

The park is located on property owned by Bonnie Jean Rieber. She and her late husband made the area available to the public for fishing and recreation.

Rieber hopes the vandals will think about what they are doing and stop.

A number of tools were stolen from a locked trailer at the park and chainsaw fuel was used to burn park benches. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Very shocked, sad, disappointed," Rieber said. "We find broken bottles, beer cans, tangled fishing lines just all kinds of trash."

RCMP have been notified about the vandalism but haven't been able to catch anyone so far.

Davey believes the majority of the vandalism has been happening overnight and on weekends.

'It's really an act of selfishness'

"This location can't really be seen from the road," she said. "It's right at the road, but there's a big tree line and hedge that screens the park, so you can't just drive by and glance over."

Rieber has also considered installing surveillance cameras, but said it's a matter of cost and potential theft of the cameras themselves.

A bare patch is all that remains of where someone burned the benches and tables in the park. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's a beautiful place and I don't understand why people can't just enjoy it as it is, why they have to ruin it," she said.

"It's really an act of selfishness. This park belongs to the community, it belongs to the wildlife who live here and somebody's just taken it upon themselves to destroy that."

Rieber said residents in the area have to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"If maybe the vandals see the people are using this place as it was intended, they'll just give up," she said.

"I'm hoping the people around here will take ownership of their watershed and care for it and be proud of it and love it the way I do."

More P.E.I. news