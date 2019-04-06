'It's shhhowtime!': P.E.I. harness racing announcer wins Canada's best call

A veteran harness racing track announcer from Summerside, P.E.I., is the winner of Canada's Best Race Call.

Vance Cameron's call of the 2008 Gold Cup and Saucer race beat out a total of 48 calls from across the country.

Standardbred Canada posted different races online last month and fans voted daily.

Pownal Bay Matt, a 19-1 long shot, won the 2008 race.

Fans were on the edge of their seats from the moment the race began with a "It's shhhowtime" from Cameron.

During the call, as three horses raced neck-and-neck down the backstretch, Cameron declared it the "the greatest Gold Cup and Saucer of all time!"

In the finals, Cameron's call was competing with one of his other calls — the 2003 Gold Cup and Saucer. Cameron said it was humbling to receive the recognition.

"There were some fantastic calls from other announcers throughout Canada," he said. "It is pretty overwhelming for the little guy from P.E.I. on the west end of Summerside."

Back in action May 4

Cameron has been calling races for 42 years will be back in the booth for the start of the harness racing season on May 4 in Charlottetown.

This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the Gold Cup and Saucer, which will be held at the Charlottetown Driving Park on Aug. 17.

Pownal Bay Matt, driven by Earl Smith, won the 2008 Gold Cup and Saucer race in a time of 1:53.4. (CBC)

Cameron said he tries to bring his best to every race that he calls.

"I just love to go to work each night. I love harness racing. I love the people in it. I love the horses in it. The fans that come to watch it and it just gets me up each and every night that we have a race card."

