'Transformative' van Gogh exhibit opens in Charlottetown

'It's kind of interesting how you can clash together something from history into a very modern style of entertainment.' — Jackie Norrie

Art lovers on P.E.I. can get a unique experience with one of history's most famous artists — Vincent van Gogh.

The van Gogh immersive art exhibit opened Friday at the Delta Hotel and P.E.I. Convention Centre and runs until Sept. 5.

The exhibit uses large-scale projections, music and special effects, creating a new way to interact with 300 of van Gogh's paintings.

Jackie Norrie, event operations manager for the show, said visitors can plan to spend about an hour at the event.

"Your whole surrounding is beautiful imagery. It's slow movement, beautiful music. Even if you're not a fan of art, it is completely enjoyable and relaxing for all ages so they can experience a transformative experience."