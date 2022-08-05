'Transformative' van Gogh exhibit opens in Charlottetown
Art lovers on P.E.I. can now get up-close and personal with more than 300 Vincent van Gogh paintings.
Art lovers on P.E.I. can get a unique experience with one of history's most famous artists — Vincent van Gogh.
The van Gogh immersive art exhibit opened Friday at the Delta Hotel and P.E.I. Convention Centre and runs until Sept. 5.
The exhibit uses large-scale projections, music and special effects, creating a new way to interact with 300 of van Gogh's paintings.
Jackie Norrie, event operations manager for the show, said visitors can plan to spend about an hour at the event.
"Your whole surrounding is beautiful imagery. It's slow movement, beautiful music. Even if you're not a fan of art, it is completely enjoyable and relaxing for all ages so they can experience a transformative experience."
With files from Jane Robertson
