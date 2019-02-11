Valentine lovers beware: Some florists facing perfect storm of supply issues

Some florists on P.E.I. are warning people looking for flowers for Valentine's Day to order early, and it's not just about the pandemic.

The pandemic is having some impact, both directly and indirectly. Farms in Ecuador and Colombia are still working to get back up to full capacity following pandemic shutdowns. Cutbacks at the airlines are also having an impact on the transport of flowers.

And that is not all, said Cindy Robichaud, owner of Kelly's Flower Shoppe in Summerside.

"Strangely enough, it comes down to weather," said Robichaud to Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

The supply from greenhouse growers in Ontario has been lower than usual, she said.

"They're growing locally for us in Ontario with the artificial light, but they still need sunlight, and in Ontario it's been really cloudy, so they're not getting the sunlight that they need."

There has also been a lack of sunshine in Central America, she said.

In addition to asking people to order early, florists are asking customers to be flexible. They expect there will be flowers for everyone who orders early, but even then, you may not be able to get the flowers or colours you want.

