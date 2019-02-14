P.E.I. florists open up about the busiest day of the year

Wednesday's storm on P.E.I. led to some nervous moments for Island florists, but shops in Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague were back to work early Thursday and say they're ready to go.

Valentine's Day is the biggest day of the year for them.

"We were in here this morning at 5 o'clock, said Vikki Sweeney of Flower Buds in Charlottetown.

"We've got all the orders going and three trucks on the go and they're all ready to roll."

Sweeney expects to make more than 300 deliveries Thursday, as well as handling a lot of last-minute drop in customers.

In Summerside, Cindy Robichaud of Kelly's Flower Shoppe plans to make about 200 deliveries. It's a long, busy day often preceded by little sleep but Robichaud loves it.

A Valentine bauble from Kelly's Flower Shop in Summerside. (Kelly's Flower Shop/Facebook)

"It really is the funnest day to work. It's the best holiday to work," she said.

"The younger gentlemen, their first time buying flowers, it's just absolutely precious."

Karen Murphy-Ryan at Country Garden Florist in Montague is also prepared for a busy day, but unlike Robichaud and Sweeney she is not dealing with a lot of advance orders.

"Valentine's Day, the men pop in, in Montague," said Murphy-Ryan.

Despite the storm, shipments of fresh flowers arrived in time. (Country Garden Florist/Facebook)

Despite closures of the Confederation Bridge with Wednesday's storm, all three florists report their shipments arrived on time.

And for those people who are late buying flowers, they have the following advice: you're not really late for this year, you're early for next year.

