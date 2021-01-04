CPHO promises 4 mass clinics across P.E.I. as vaccine delivery ramps up

Four mass vaccination clinics will be starting up across Prince Edward Island as deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ramp up in the coming weeks, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Others will be added as needed, she said in an interview marking one year since P.E.I.'s first case of COVID-19.

Morrison told CBC's Island Morning that the province is getting more supplies of vaccine than anticipated for the first couple of weeks in April.

"As quickly as we get vaccine, we're going to be trying to get it into everyone's arms," she said.

She added that clinics will be held six days a week, and officials may arrange extended hours to get shots done if the supply is there.

"We have a big challenge ahead of us, certainly, but I think that people are anxious to get the vaccine, which is wonderful."

Morrison said most of the vaccines arriving in the province are the mRNA-type Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, with only "a very small amount of the [Oxford] AstraZeneca" available in six Island pharmacies at the moment for young food service workers.

The goal is still to have all eligible adults get at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of June.

That would amount to about 104,000 Islanders, Morrison estimates.

On a related note, the province announced Monday that all Islanders who are 75 or older can now book their vaccine appointment, regardless of birth month. Health PEI says the bookings have been going so smoothly they're ahead of schedule.

People can book such an appointment by calling 1-844-975-3303 or going through the online registration system.

