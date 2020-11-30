COVID-19 vaccine dates start to open up for Islanders aged 70-74

Some Islanders aged 70 to 74 can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and all of that age group will be able to by the end of the week.

Starting Monday, Islanders 70 to 74 born between January and April can book an appointment.

Those born May to August will be able to book starting Wednesday, and the rest of the year starting Friday.

Mass vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin March 29 in four locations across the Island, and people will need appointments to receive their shots there.

Here are the clinic locations.

Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown.

Holland College building, Summerside.

Rosedale Care Centre, Montague.

Community hospital, O'Leary.

Another mass vaccination clinic will be set up at Souris Hospital in April.

Here is the current list of Islanders eligible for vaccine appointments.

People over the age of 75.

People aged 70 to 74, with birthdays from January to April.

People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:

- Food and beverage service.

- Food delivery service.

- Convenience store and gas station attendants.

- Grocery store clerks.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

