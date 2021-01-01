1st P.E.I. long-term care residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

Prince Edward Island long-term care home residents began receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Officials say 170 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were being administered at Whisperwood Villa to residents, as well as staff who hadn't been vaccinated previously at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital centre.

The first resident at the Charlottetown community care home to receive a shot was Art Johnston, who is 98 years old.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. health workers are scheduled to start administering doses of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19, which is the second vaccine to receive Health Canada approval.

The Island has had 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 10 months since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, but no hospitalizations or deaths. Only 10 of those cases were diagnosed in people aged 60 and up, who are considered more vulnerable to the ailment.

The most recent two cases were announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Vaccine rolling out in waves

The provincial government said just before Christmas that vaccine doses would be administered first to health care workers, in particular those connected to long-term care homes or involved in coronavirus testing or emergency room medicine.

A health care worker prepares to give a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The next rounds of vaccines will be aimed at these priority groups as more doses are delivered to the Island:

Residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

Adults over 70 living outside care facilities, starting with those over 80.

Other health-care workers.

Adults in Indigenous communities.

Other Islanders will then have the chance to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

