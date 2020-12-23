Vaccine fatigue a concern for P.E.I. Pharmacists Association

With Islanders being urged to both get a flu shot and keep their COVID-19 vaccines up to date, the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association is hoping people will still be ready to turn up to keep both diseases at bay.

"A lot of people are kind of getting vaccine fatigue. I hope that doesn't result in people avoiding getting their flu shot," said association executive director Erin MacKenzie.

"Not getting the vaccine, you are missing out on an important tool to try to prevent influenza."

Vaccines and public health measures last fall and winter virtually eliminated the flu season, said MacKenzie. With public health measures such as masking and social distancing not so much in place this year vaccines are that much more important.

Early indications are this flu season could be a bad one.

Pharmacies busy

Both vaccines, for COVID and the flu, are required for full protection, said MacKenzie, because they work against different viruses. One does not protect against the other.

There is no cost for either vaccine.

Reactions to vaccines are usually mild and easily managed, says Erin MacKenzie. (CBC News: Compass)

Pharmacies are busy with the two vaccines, and MacKenzie recommended checking in with your pharmacy online to see if they are taking appointments or walk-ins or a combination of both. Fortunately, she said, it is possible to get both vaccines at the same time, if you are due for a COVID shot.

COVID boosters are recommended six months after your last shot.

Managing mild reactions

Some symptoms are possible after a vaccine, such as fatigue, aches, or a sore arm. These are almost always mild, said MacKenzie..

"Usually if you have any of those things they're very easily managed with acetaminophen or ibuprofen or a little ice pack to your arm," she said.

"Lay low and drink lots of fluids and usually you're on your way after no time at all."

While those symptoms are a demonstration that your immune system is working, not having them is not an indication that the vaccine is not working, she said.