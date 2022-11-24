COVID-19 vaccine requirement lifted for Canada Games athletes, staff
Games to be held on P.E.I. beginning Feb. 18
The mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy has been lifted for the upcoming 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I.
The decision was made following a review of the policy with the province's Chief Public Health Office, said Kelly-Ann Paul, the president and CEO of the Canada Games Council.
"We have carefully considered the advice provided to us from the people that are experts in these fields and we've taken their recommendations very carefully," she said.
Though vaccinations are no longer required for accredited individuals, staff, contractors and volunteers, they are strongly recommended.
The Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) recommends that all participants and attendees at the games be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination series, as well as the seasonal flu vaccine.
The Canada Games Council said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is actively working with the CPHO on infectious disease prevention and control strategies.
The games, which will feature 20 sports, begin Feb. 18 with an opening ceremony at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.
With files from Angela Walker
