Province launching $70k ad campaign to help ease vaccine concerns

The province is launching a new $70,000 ad campaign to encourage Islanders to get vaccinated.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says so far, Islanders have shown a high interest in getting the vaccine, and she hopes the new campaign will ease any lingering concerns about the safety of the vaccines.

"There may be some concern by some to get the vaccine. We certainly think that that will be a minority of people who may be eligible that would be concerned," she said.

"But it's important that we try to talk about the fact that the vaccines that are approved are safe and effective and how important that we do this collectively."

Among those sharing the message in the commercial are doctors, border screeners and community leaders.

Three videos are planned in total between now and June.

The first video was launched last week. They'll mainly be seen on social media.

The province is also launching a separate print campaign with the theme "I did it because..."

The campaign will cost about $70,000, the province said, and everyone in the commercials donated their time.

The province has said it hopes at least 80 per cent of Islanders will get the vaccine.

