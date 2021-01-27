Who'll be vaccinated when: P.E.I.'s new rollout plan

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced a new schedule for vaccinations on the Island Tuesday, based on a plan to delay providing second doses of vaccines in order to get first doses out to more people sooner.

There is emerging evidence that mRNA vaccines designed to have two doses, such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, can be effective in the short term with a single dose, said Morrison. New guidance on second doses is expected soon from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

"This approach will allow us to reach herd immunity more quickly," Morrison told a midday briefing.

"Knowing that it may be possible to have all adults over 16 partially vaccinated in the next four months brings the finish line into much sharper focus."

British Columbia has already announced plans to delay second doses, as long as four months in that province's case.

P.E.I. is expecting to take delivery of 100,000 doses of vaccine between April 1 and the end of June, Morrison said. Based on those deliveries, and the anticipated change in guidance from NACI, she said every Islander over 16 will be offered a single dose by the end of June.

The previous schedule had vaccinations for the general public only beginning in July.

"If all adults are vaccinated with one dose by July 1st, we will have a better summer than last year," said Morrison.

"It may not be like the summer we had pre-COVID, because we can expect some public health measures will remain in place and there may continue to be some border measures."

Morrison said more information would be available in April about rules surrounding travel and activity this summer.

First responders next

All people over the age of 80 will get two doses based on existing appointments, but going forward, other Islanders will have a longer interval between doses.

Residents of long-term care homes and many health-care workers have already been vaccinated. Vaccinations of rotational workers has begun.

Police, firefighters and other first responders will be next in early April, Morrison said.

From there the province will start offering vaccines by age groups, working downward in five-year increments, with people aged 75 to 79 being next to receive the call to make a vaccination appointment, and so on down to age 60.

Vaccinated during the same phase as those age-defined cohorts will be:

front-line workers who cannot work virtually, such as teachers, transit drivers, workers in food processing and retail clerks;

adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at a higher risk; and

primary caregivers of adults with underlying medical conditions.

Following those groups, the province will return to age-defined cohorts, again moving downward in five-year increments, starting with those aged 55 to 59, and moving down to those aged 20 to 25.

Second doses will begin to be delivered in July under the current timeline, Morrison said.

Vaccines will be delivered to youth when they are approved.

Non-permanent residents, students and international workers will also be immunized.

There will be public announcements when it is time for each group to make their appointments for a vaccine shot.

