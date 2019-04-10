Why adults on P.E.I. should check their measles immunization
Adults born between 1970 and 1996 may not be fully immunized, says P.E.I.'s public health officer
As measles cases continue to spread worldwide, health officials on P.E.I. are urging Islanders — including those from age 23 to 49 — to ensure their immunizations are up to date.
More than 30 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the country so far this year, though none in the Maritimes, according to Health Canada. The virus is also circulating in several countries.
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says keeping up to date with vaccines is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as measles.
The immunization rate for Island children entering Grade 1 this past year was over 95 per cent, Morrison said.
2 doses recommended
She said it's not only important for children to get vaccinated, but also adults born between 1970 and 1996 who may only have one of the two recommended doses of vaccine. P.E.I. began administering the second dose in 1997, and it is assumed anyone born before 1970 has already had the measles or developed a natural immunity.
"We really need to think about our adults," she said.
"Adults in Canada and in P.E.I. get sick and actually die of vaccine preventable diseases at a higher rate than our children now because we've done a really good job trying to protect our children."
Self-assessment
Morrison said people should also consider getting the whooping cough vaccine, which can wane over time. She also said anyone with diabetes or asthma should be given a pneumococcal vaccine.
Morrison suggests Islanders take the P.E.I.self-assessment tool to see what immunizations are recommended for them.
