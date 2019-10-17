Here's where you can find out what vaccinations you need
Assessment tool prompting more Islanders to get vaccinations
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office has launched a tool to help Islanders learn what vaccinations they should get.
The web page contains a series of questions. When the answers are completed, the page returns a list of recommended vaccinations.
The Chief Public Health Office launched the page after finding that more than 90 per cent of adults were unaware of what vaccinations they needed. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the page has been successful.
"Those who use their immunization assessment tool were 48 times more likely to receive a vaccine, which is actually quite significant," said Morrison.
"If we can get them to use the self-assessment tool it does make a difference."
Morrison said P.E.I. is the only province to have a screening tool like this.
She said since its introduction earlier this year, more adults have updated their shots compared to last year.
With files from Travis Kingdon
